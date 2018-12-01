Hariri Bound for Paris, London for Investment Talks

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri prepares to kick off visits to Paris and London early in December to discuss suggestions on “how to invest in Lebanon through the CEDRE support conference,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

According to reliable sources, the two visits are linked to said investment conference where Hariri is scheduled to participate in a meeting in Paris on December 10 with the French economic authorities.

The meeting will be held in the presence of head of the Council of Development and Reconstruction, Nabil al-Jisr; Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Privatization, Ziad Hayek; Chairman of the Lebanese Petroleum Authority, Walid Nasr; the Prime Minister's Advisor for Economic Affairs, Nadim al-Manla, and the Governor of Banque du Liban Riad Salameh.

On December 11, Hariri is set to fly to London where he will hold a meeting at the residence of the Lebanese ambassador, to be attended by a group of British economic organizations, major British companies and potential investors through CEDRE in Lebanon, as well as international investment circles and personalities, according to the daily.

The meeting will be a prelude to the British-Lebanese Business and Investment Forum, prepared by the Lebanese embassy in London. It will be held on December 12 at the Savoy Hotel in the British capital.