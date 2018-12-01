Independent Sunni MPs Slam ‘Tripartite’ Initiative to Resolve Govt. Hurdle

The so-called Independent Sunni MPs of the Consultative Gathering refuted allegations on Saturday claiming initiatives have been made heralding a near solution to the Sunni MPs hurdle, LBCI reported on Saturday.

About said “initiatives,” sources of the Gathering said “Independent Sunni deputies have not yet felt any seriousness in any of the circulated proposals to resolve the government crisis,” describing it as a “waste of time.”

On claims that one of the concessions made was that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri “agrees to meet them” at the Grand Serail, they said: “Agreeing to meet us is not a concession on Hariri’s part but more a constitutional duty stipulated in the parliamentary system governing Lebanon.”

They said “we consider dead any tripartite initiative that does not include the appointment of one of the six deputies in a national unity government.”

Reports circulated lately a “tripartite” attempt to resolve the government hurdle by first, making Hariri agree to meet the Sunni deputies after adamantly rejecting the request. Second, Sunni deputies concede to having a minister from outside their bloc. Third, appointing said minster as part of President Michel Aoun’s share.

The last-minute Sunni hurdle emerged when the new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.

Hariri has rejected the demand, announcing that he’d rather step down than give the aforementioned lawmakers a seat from his own share in the government.