Wahhab Gunmen Clash with ISF Commandos during Attempt to Arrest Him

A clash erupted Saturday between supporters of ex-minister Wiam Wahhab and an elite force from the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch during an attempt to arrest him at his home.

Media reports said a Wahhab supporter was wounded in the gunfight as the former minister said “many” of his supporters were injured.

A security source told LBCI television that the security force headed to Jahliyeh to arrest Wahhab at the judiciary’s request after he had been “informed two times of the need to appear before the Intelligence Branch” in connection with a lawsuit filed against him.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of lawyers accusing Wahhab of insulting Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and his slain father ex-PM Rafik Hariri.