Israel Ex-Minister Accused of Spying for Iran to Get 11 Years Jail
An Israeli ex-minister charged with spying for the country's arch-foe Iran has reached a plea bargain with prosecutors that will see him serve 11 years in prison, the justice ministry said Wednesday.
As part of the agreement, Gonen Segev will plead guilty to serious espionage and transfer of information to the enemy, the ministry said.
Segev served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996.
