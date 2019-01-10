Ribery Out after Tearing Hamstring amid Golden Steak Controversy

Franck Ribery has been ruled out ahead of the resumption of the Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich revealed on Thursday, as the winger reels from his golden steak scandal.

The 35-year-old, who is out of contract in June, tore his right hamstring at Bayern's winter camp in Doha ahead of the German champions' return to league action on January 18 at Hoffenheim.

"Franck Ribery is facing a spell on the sidelines after tearing a hamstring in Wednesday's evening's internal friendly match between members of the Bayern squad," Bayern said in a statement.

The injury adds to a troubled week for the veteran French attacker, who was fined an undisclosed sum by Bayern over the weekend for an obscenity-laced outburst on social media after he became embroiled in controversy for eating a gold-coated steak in Dubai.

Ribery, who could be offered a contract extension for next season after scoring four goals in his final three league games of 2018, was punished by Bayern for lashing out at critics in a string of angry, expletive-filled posts on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday.