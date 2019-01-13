Netanyahu Says Israeli Strike in Syria Hit Iranian Target

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel had at the weekend carried out an air strike on Iranian weapons in Syria, a rare public confirmation of such attacks.

"Just in the last 36 hours the air force attacked Iranian warehouses containing Iranian weapons in the Damascus international airport," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting, according to his office.

"The accumulation of recent attacks shows that we're more determined than ever to act against Iran in Syria, just as we promised."