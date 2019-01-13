Pompeo Says KSA Must Hold Khashoggi Killers 'Accountable'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that he would ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure the murderers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are held "accountable."

"We will continue to have a conversation with the crown prince and the Saudis about ensuring accountability," Pompeo said in Doha after talks with Qatari government officials.

His comments come ahead of a planned visit to the kingdom later on Sunday as part of a Middle East tour.