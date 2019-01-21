Venezuela Soldiers 'Arrested' after Video Urging Anti-Maduro Revolt

A group of soldiers rose up against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at a command post near Caracas Monday, posting an appeal for public support in a video.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino issued a statement after the video was posted saying the soldiers were arrested.

The soldiers rose up at a National Guard command post in Cotiza, north of Caracas, which was surrounded by police and troops.

"We are the professional troop of the National Guard against the regime, which we completely repudiate. I need your help, take to the streets," a man who identified himself as the group's sergeant said in video images circulated on social media.