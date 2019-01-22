Mobile version

Israel Successfully Tests Advanced Missile Defense System

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 January 2019, 11:03
Israel says it has successfully tested the country's advanced missile defense system capable of defending against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere.

The Defense Ministry says Tuesday's successful test of the Arrow-3 interceptor is "a major milestone" in Israel's ability to defend itself "against current and future threats in the region." It comes a couple days after Israel thwarted an Iranian missile attack.

Arrow-3 is part of the multi-layered system Israel is developing to defend against both short- and mid-range rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran's long-range missiles. It includes Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the Arrow-2 systems.

It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and U.S. aviation giant Boeing and became operational in January 2017.

Israel has already deployed Arrow to counter Syrian missiles.

