EU Hopes for 'Spectacular Options' from Britain on Brexit

A debate in the British parliament next week may provide "spectacular options" to unblock the Brexit crisis, a top EU official said on Wednesday.

"There will be a huge debate in the British House of Commons next week and maybe a vote on (January) 29th and we need to have some options to work on," EU Economics Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told AFP.

These avenues to end the Brexit stalemate would exclude a renegotiation of the existing deal, he said, "but there can be new options, maybe even spectacular options, we don't know."

A former French finance minister, Moscovici spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Britain's deadlocked divorce from the EU was a main topic.

The British House of Commons this month rejected a withdrawal deal negotiated over two years with the EU by Prime Minister Theresa May, leaving Britain on course to exit the EU on March 29 with no deal.

But May has promised a debate and votes on the way forward on January 29, with MPs mulling a long list of options including a second referendum or delaying the March 29 divorce date.

"Since the beginning our attitude is simple, we didn't want Brexit to happen. We feel that we are stronger with the UK," Moscovici said.

"We think that the UK is much better inside the EU than outside the EU. While we respect the will of British voters, we regret it," he said.