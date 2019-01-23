Maduro Severs Ties with U.S., Expels Diplomats

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States after counterpart Donald Trump acknowledged opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's "interim president."

"I've decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist government of the United States," said Maduro to thousands of cheering supporters in Caracas.

"Get out! Leave Venezuela, here there's dignity, damn it," he said, giving the U.S. delegation 72 hours to quit the country.