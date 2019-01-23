Mobile version

Maduro Severs Ties with U.S., Expels Diplomats

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 January 2019, 22:45
W460

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States after counterpart Donald Trump acknowledged opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's "interim president."

"I've decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist government of the United States," said Maduro to thousands of cheering supporters in Caracas.

"Get out! Leave Venezuela, here there's dignity, damn it," he said, giving the U.S. delegation 72 hours to quit the country.

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 2
Thumb s.o.s 23 January 2019, 23:34

The bus driver is about to leave his country... DOA.

Reply Report
Thumb liberty 24 January 2019, 02:38

A thug who drove his resourceful/rich country into absolute bankruptcy is talking about 'dignity'; much like Lebanese politicians.

Reply Report