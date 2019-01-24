Israel Charges Jewish Teen over Palestinian's Killing

Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a Jewish 16-year-old with manslaughter after he allegedly threw a stone at a car in the occupied West Bank and killed a Palestinian woman.

Prosecutors announced the indictment for the October incident in a statement, alleging the unnamed suspect threw the stone in an anti-Arab attack "as part of an act of terror".

He was also charged with stone-throwing and intentional sabotage of a vehicle, both "under terrorist circumstances".

Aisha Rabi, 48, died after the stone broke through the windshield of the car she was travelling in with her husband and nine-year-old daughter in the West Bank on October 12.

The mother of nine was struck on the head and died later at a hospital in the city of Nablus. The stone weighed about two kilograms (4.4 pounds), according to prosecutors.

Her husband managed to continue driving and make it to a Palestinian clinic, prosecutors said.

Israeli authorities arrested the suspect on December 30. Four other suspects arrested as part of the investigation have been released to house arrest.

Israeli investigations into "Jewish terrorism" -- as such cases are often referred to by Israeli media -- are highly sensitive.

Israeli authorities have been accused by rights activists of dragging their feet in such cases in comparison to investigations into Palestinian attacks, while far-right Israelis say suspects have undergone coercement and torture.