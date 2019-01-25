Berlin Says May Recognise Guaido as Venezuela Leader If No Free Vote

Germany is ready to recognise US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president unless new elections are held, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday.

"Venezuela needs free and fair elections now. In EU meetings, the German government is now speaking out for recognising Juan Guaido as interim president of the country if such free and fair elections are not held swiftly," Seibert told journalists.

EU level talks on the Venezuela crisis were ongoing, said Seibert.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that Berlin is "not neutral, we stand on Guaido's side because we have big problems with recognising" the reelection of Nicolas Maduro.

"It is publicly known that there were so many election law violations that one can only speak of a limited democratic vote."

Venezuela, an oil-rich but economically devastated country, was plunged into uncertainty this week when Guaido, the 35-year-old head of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself "acting president".

Maduro's reelection last year was disputed by the opposition, and criticised internationally -- but the socialist leader has until now retained the loyalty of the powerful military.