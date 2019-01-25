Erdogan Expects Creation of Syria 'Security Zone' in 'Few Months'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday his country expected the creation of a "security zone" in Syria in a few months as the U.S. withdraws its troops from the war-torn country.

"We expect the promise of a security zone, a buffer zone aimed at protecting our country from terrorists to be fulfilled in few months," Erdogan told a televised rally, referring to the Syrian Kurdish militia deemed as a terror group by Ankara.

"Otherwise we will establish it ourselves."