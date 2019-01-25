Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Throwing Stones in West Bank

Israeli troops on Friday fatally shot a Palestinian and wounded another as they threw stones at Israeli motorists in the occupied West Bank, the army said.

Soldiers "responded by firing at the suspects, who received medical treatment. One of the suspects later died of his wounds and another was injured," a statement said.

It added that the army was investigating the incident.

Residents of the dead youth's village of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, named him as Ayman Hamed, 17.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the wounded Palestinian.

The army said that the alleged stone throwing was aimed at traffic on highway 60, the main north-south road through the West Bank which runs close to Silwad and is heavily used by Israeli settlers.

The area has seen an uptick in violence recently.

Last month, Palestinian gunmen shot dead two Israeli soldiers and wounded two other people at a bus stop outside the nearby Ofra settlement.

In a separate incident just days earlier a pregnant woman was one of seven Israelis wounded in a drive-by shooting near Ofra.

The baby was delivered by caesarean section at a Jerusalem hospital but died four days after birth.

Some 400,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank in tense proximity to around 2.6 million Palestinians.