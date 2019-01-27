Venezuelan Military Attache to Washington Announces Break with Maduro

Venezuela's military attache to Washington broke ranks with Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, urging his "brothers in the military" to back the head of the National Assembly Juan Guaido as interim president, he told AFP.

"This defense attache does not recognize Nicolas Maduro as president, considering him a usurper, and recognizes Juan Guaido as the legitimate interim president," Colonel Jose Luis Silva said.

"This position is consistent with the constitution and laws of Venezuela and I call upon my brothers in the military to join in supporting Guaido."