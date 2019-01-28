Bahrain Insists on Extradition of Detained Footballer

Bahrain insisted Monday on the extradition of a footballer with refugee status who has been detained in Thailand for nearly two months over his alleged role in protests in the Gulf state.

"(Hakeem) Alaraibi was arrested in Thailand and proceedings to extradite him to Bahrain are in process so that he can serve his sentence," said a government statement sent to AFP.

Alaraibi, 25, who played for Bahrain's national youth team, fled his homeland and was granted asylum in Australia where he plays semi-professionally in Melbourne.