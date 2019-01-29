Mustaqbal Says This is 'Final Week' before 'New Phase'

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc said Tuesday that it lauds Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri's decision to “consider the current week a final week” for taking a decisive stance regarding the cabinet formation process.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc said Hariri has decided to enter a “new phase,” hoping his move will be “crowned with the issuance of the formation decrees.”

“The PM-designate has fully shouldered his political and constitutional responsibilities and he has performed his duties as to forming the government, reconciling viewpoints and reaching a government format that respects the requirements of national accord,” Mustaqbal added.

“But that format ran into a series of conditions and stances that have become known by the Lebanese public opinion, which thwarted the formation of the government at the right time and put the country in the face of the threat of a protracting governmental vacuum,” the bloc said.

It also noted that Hariri believes that “the continuation of the current situation would be a declaration that the political system has failed to find solutions and is unable to honor the commitments that Lebanon pledged at the international conferences.”

“This has prompted his decision to break the deadlock and the stance that he voiced last week on considering this week as a last chance for decisiveness,” the bloc added.

It also said that it supports Hariri “in any decision that he might take.”

The issue of representing the Hizbullah-backed Consultative Gathering, a grouping of six Sunni MPs, has delayed the formation of the government for several months now. There are also disagreements over the distribution of portfolios and previous disagreements over Christian and Druze representation had also hindered the formation process.