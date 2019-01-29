Reports Say Govt. in 'Next 2 Days' as March 8 Sunni MPs Meet Hizbullah
The new government is expected to be formed on Wednesday or Thursday, media reports said on Tuesday.
“Baabda and Hizbullah expect the government to be formed in the next two days,” al-Jadeed television reported.
LBCI TV for its part said that the government will be formed “tomorrow or Thursday unless a new development reshuffles the cards.”
TV networks meanwhile reported that a meeting got underway Tuesday evening “between the Consultative Gathering and Hizbullah.”
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri met earlier in the day at the Center House with Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.
The issue of representing the Hizbullah-backed Consultative Gathering, a grouping of six Sunni MPs, has delayed the formation of the government for several months now. There are also disagreements over the distribution of portfolios and previous disagreements over Christian and Druze representation had also hindered the formation process.
Who cares, it won’t change a thing in our daily lives. New Syrian crooks will join the current crooks.... nothing will improve, quite the contrary.
Nothing will change Kizballah and Syria are still in charge and will continue to move the nation into a greater realm of darkness. The quisling President and his corrupt family will eventually have to leave Baabda like their predecessors have done in hypocritical fashion claiming victory while the public sees nothing but shame. Root cause is that in reality Napoleon was right over 300 years claiming the Levant was the land of people with the greatest of history and yet have learned little from it.
"Govt. in 'Next 2 Days".. what!!??.. again!!!.. Dudes.. seems that.. Groundhog Day.. came early this year.. speaking of which.. I was away last weekend.. and didn't follow the event.. did Groundhog hassin.. see his shadow.. when it emerged from its burrow.. on Saturday?.. Boy I hope not.. if it did.. that means.. six more years without a government..