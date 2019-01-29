Reports Say Govt. in 'Next 2 Days' as March 8 Sunni MPs Meet Hizbullah

The new government is expected to be formed on Wednesday or Thursday, media reports said on Tuesday.

“Baabda and Hizbullah expect the government to be formed in the next two days,” al-Jadeed television reported.

LBCI TV for its part said that the government will be formed “tomorrow or Thursday unless a new development reshuffles the cards.”

TV networks meanwhile reported that a meeting got underway Tuesday evening “between the Consultative Gathering and Hizbullah.”

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri met earlier in the day at the Center House with Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.

The issue of representing the Hizbullah-backed Consultative Gathering, a grouping of six Sunni MPs, has delayed the formation of the government for several months now. There are also disagreements over the distribution of portfolios and previous disagreements over Christian and Druze representation had also hindered the formation process.