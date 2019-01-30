French 2018 Growth Slows to 1.5%, Hit by 'Yellow Vest' Protests

French economic growth slowed to 1.5 percent last year from 2.3 percent in 2017, hit by weaker consumer demand amid the turmoil of end-year "yellow vest" protests, official figures showed Wednesday.

The official INSEE statistics office said consumer spending was unchanged in the last three months of 2018, compared with a rise of 0.4 percent in the third quarter, as the protests against increased taxes and falling living standards caused widespread disruption.

External trade provided support for the economy in the fourth quarter, along with goods and services but investment was weak, INSEE said.

Exports rose 3.1 percent last year, compared with a gain of 4.7 percent in 2017, while imports were up 1.1 percent after a rise of 4.1 percent.