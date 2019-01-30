Italian PM to Visit Lebanon Next Week

Italian PM to Visit Lebanon Next Weekإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will visit Lebanon next week for talks with the country's top leaders, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said.
The Italian foreign ministry told NNA that the new Italian government will continue to support Lebanon and that there is no change in policy towards it.
The Italian defense ministry meanwhile said that Rome highly values the role of the Italian contingent operating within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)
The ministry also denied reports about the possibility of returning Italian peacekeepers home due to reasons related to Italy's state budget, noting that Rome is mulling withdrawal from Afghanistan within 12 months."
