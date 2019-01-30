SGBL Group and Mastercard Announce New Regional Agreement

Following the 2016 partnership between SGBL and Mastercard, SGBL has extended its cooperation with its global payments technology partner to the Group’s affiliated companies, starting with Societe Generale de Banque – Jordanie (SGBJ), SGBL said.

“In a world where digital innovation has transformed the banking landscape, pushing banks to move to electronic and mobile payment, this collaboration will pave the way for the development of electronic payment in Jordan, promoting the move towards a cashless economy,” the group added.

Georges Saghbini, SGBL’s Deputy General Manager & Group CFO, stated: “Our Group has always been at the forefront of technology. Our main priority is to offer the highest level of service and driving innovation to our customers the fastest possible, by constantly providing them with new, innovative, safe and smart payment solutions, locally and abroad. Today we are moving forward through a regional partnership with Mastercard, while having our affiliated bank in Jordan joining in. Our clients at SGBJ will be benefiting from products and services that will help them enjoy their banking experience at most.”

For his part, Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard, stated: “We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with SGBL to heighten our efforts to create a thriving digital payments ecosystem in the region. Our collaboration with Société Générale de Banque - Jordanie represents a new step towards achieving this objective, where we will work together to continue offering consumers safe, secure and smart ways to make payments using our cutting-edge technologies. It also reinforces our commitment to continue pursuing Mastercard’s vision of a ‘World Beyond Cash’.”