Kardel Meets Hariri, Says Formation of Unity Govt. 'Essential'

Acting U.N. Special Coordinator Pernille Dahler Kardel held talks Wednesday with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and described the formation of the new government as “essential both for the stability and continuity of the country’s state institutions.”

“I just had a meeting with His Excellency Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and as always it is a great honor to meet him. Today was my last meeting with him where I bid him farewell before I finish my tour in Lebanon very soon. I expressed my deepest appreciation for the partnership that he and Lebanon have shown me and how I have been helped and supported as I have been implementing my mandate during the 14 months I have been here,” Kardel said after the meeting.

She added that she also wished the Prime Minister-designate success in his efforts of forming a “national unity government.”

“This is essential both for the stability and continuity of the country’s state institutions and for enabling Lebanon to benefit fully from the roadmap of international support that was laid out at the conferences held in Rome, Paris and Brussels last year,” the U.N. official added.

“I have been very pleased that I have taken part in the concrete manifestation of that international support for Lebanon, including through the participation and preparation of these conferences, last year,” she pointed out.

Kardel also thanked Hariri for his “continuous commitment to see full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701,” describing the resolution as “an important element in enhancing stability and to ensure that Lebanon remains on the right course to what is enhanced peace and security.”

“I also hope that the new government will continue to strive to fully implement and to fully meet the international obligations for Lebanon,” Kardel added.

“From the U.N. side, we will continue to work closely in partnership with Lebanon in support of the country’s stability, sovereignty and authority,” she said.