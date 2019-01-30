Paris Says Maduro Has Not Responded to EU Demands for Elections
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has not responded to demands by EU nations for new elections in the wake of massive street protests by opposition parties, France's top diplomat said Wednesday.
"All EU foreign ministers will meet in Bucharest tomorrow to determine which measures to take after his non-response," following the calls Saturday for a new vote within eight days, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament.
