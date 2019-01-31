Govt. May be Formed Friday as Haggling Continues over Portfolios, Sunni Seat

The new government could be formed tomorrow although negotiations are still underway over the candidate who will represent the Consultative Gathering in the cabinet as well as over the distribution of some portfolios.

MTV said Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil has communicated with Hizbullah secretary-general's political aide Hussein al-Khalil to resolve the pending points.

“The formation process is moving forward and the new government could be announced tomorrow,” the TV network quoted political sources as saying.

A solution had been reached Wednesday regarding the political alignment of the minister who will represent the Consultative Gathering.

Under the reported agreement, the chosen minister would “exclusively” represent the Gathering and would vote alongside it in Cabinet but would also attend the meetings of Bassil's Strong Lebanon bloc “as a formality,” MTV said.

Reports have however said that Gathering members Faisal Karami and Jihad al-Samad have rejected the proposal, claims denied Thursday by Gathering member MP Abdul Rahim Mrad, who stressed that “today the Gathering is more united than ever before.”

Sources informed on consultations between Hizbullah and the Consultative Gathering told al-Akhbar newspaper that the aforementioned obstacle has been resolved although talks are “still ongoing” over the candidate who will represent the Gathering.

“President Michel Aoun prefers Hassan Abdul Rahim Mrad, whereas (Prime Minister-designate Saad) Hariri has vetoed the latter, suggesting instead the name of the candidate Othman Majzoub,” al-Akhbar said.

“Hariri will cling to his veto, but should Aoun insist on Mrad, the PM-designate would give Minister Jamal al-Jarrah the interior portfolio to enable him to confront Mrad in terms of services in Western Bekaa,” the daily quoted sources close to Hariri as saying.

As for the distribution of portfolios, several sources said that Hariri is exerting efforts to resolve the issue.

“He is seeking to give the AMAL Movement the industry portfolio (currently allocated to the Progressive Socialist Party) or the culture portfolio (currently allocated to the Lebanese Forces). The LF would then take the administrative affairs portfolio from al-Mustaqbal Movement's share and Mustaqbal would get the information portfolio,” al-Akhbar said.

AMAL sources told al-Akhbar that the Movement does not mind getting the culture portfolio but that no one has raised the issue with it in an official manner.