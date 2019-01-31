Hariri Carries Govt. Line-Up to Baabda as LF Reportedly Cedes Culture Portfolio

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri carried a cabinet line-up Thursday evening to President Michel Aoun, as Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea reportedly accepted to cede the culture portfolio to Speaker Nabih Berri's AMAL Movement, resolving the last portfolio-related hurdle delaying the formation of the new government.

“The cabinet line-up has been finalized and it is awaiting the LF's response to Hariri's request to give the culture portfolio to Berri in return for getting administrative affairs or information,” LBCI TV reported.

It later said that Geagea had agreed “in principle” to give up the culture portfolio.

Hariri was meanwhile meeting with Aoun and Berri in Baabda ahead of the announcement of his new government's line-up.

Earlier on Thursday, MTV said Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil had communicated with Hizbullah secretary-general's political aide Hussein al-Khalil to resolve the pending points.

A solution had been reached Wednesday regarding the political alignment of the minister who will represent the Hizbullah-backed Consultative Gathering.

Under the reported agreement, the chosen minister would “exclusively” represent the Gathering and would vote alongside it in Cabinet but would also attend the meetings of Bassil's Strong Lebanon bloc “as a formality,” MTV said.

Reports meanwhile said that Gathering members Faisal Karami and Jihad al-Samad had rejected the proposal, claims denied Thursday by Karami and by Gathering member MP Abdul Rahim Mrad, who stressed that “today the Gathering is more united than ever before.”

Informed sources meanwhile told al-Akhbar newspaper that “President Michel Aoun prefers Hassan Abdul Rahim Mrad, whereas (Prime Minister-designate Saad) Hariri has vetoed the latter, suggesting instead the name of the candidate Othman Majzoub.”

“Hariri will cling to his veto, but should Aoun insist on Mrad, the PM-designate would give Minister Jamal al-Jarrah the interior portfolio to enable him to confront Mrad in terms of services in Western Bekaa,” the daily quoted sources close to Hariri as saying.

Reports have also said that Bassil has insisted on the nomination of Mrad -- the FPM's ally in Western Bekaa -- while rejecting the nomination of Majzoub, who is allied to Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh in the North.