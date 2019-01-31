Names of Some New Govt. Ministers Emerge

The names of some ministers of the new government emerged Thursday afternoon, hours before an expected official announcement of the line-up.

“Minister Salim Jreissati is expected to remain part of President (Michel) Aoun's share but as a state minister for presidency affairs while the justice portfolio will go to Albert Sarhan,” al-Jadeed TV reported.

Revealing the names of the rest of the ministers who are part of Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement's share, al-Jadeed said the economy portfolio will go to Mansour Bteish while environment will be allocated to Fadi Jreissati and energy will go to Nada Bustani.

As for Hizbullah's ministers, Mahmoud Qmati will be named state minister, Jamil Jabaq will be appointed health minister while Mohammed Fneish will retain his post as sport and youth minister.

Al-Jadeed also reported the names of the Druze ministers as Akram Shehayyeb (education), Wael Abu Faour (industry) and Saleh al-Gharib (state minister representing MP Talal Arslan).