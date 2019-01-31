Lebanon, a Small Country in the Eye of the Storm

Lebanon is a small multi-confessional country wracked by years of political crisis, a weakened economy and the fallout of the Syrian conflict.

Consisted of 18 religious communities, its governance has been dictated by a power-sharing deal between the main sects.

- Fallout of Syria conflict -

The country went through a civil war between 1975 and 1990 and was under Syrian guardianship from the 1990s until its troops withdrew in 2005.

Its political institutions have long been paralyzed by disagreement between pro and anti-Syrians.

The outbreak in 2011 of the war in Syria has been even more polarizing. Prime Minister Saad Hariri voiced support for the rebels, as Hizbullah sent fighters to bolster President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The conflict sporadically spilled over into Lebanon, with several suicide attacks rocking Beirut's southern suburbs and other regions.

The most visible impact of the Syrian war in Lebanon, a country of four million people, has been the influx of an estimated 1.5 million refugees.

Among the consequences for the local population are an increase in unemployment and a rise in poverty due to greater competition for jobs, according to the International Monetary Fund.

- Colossal debt -

Lebanon's economy has been on the brink for several years due to regular political crises and the impact of the Syrian conflict.

The country lags in development in areas such as water supply, electricity production and treatment of waste.

The service-oriented economy used to expand by around nine percent annually before the Syrian crisis broke out, but growth has fluctuated on average around 1.1 percent over the past three years.

A welcome lifeline for Lebanon came last April, when aid pledges worth $11 billion were made at a Paris conference.

But the promised money is mainly earmarked for infrastructure projects which have been blocked due to a lack of government.

On January 21, 2019, ratings agency Moody's downgraded the country's credit rating, saying public debt in Lebanon was estimated at 141 percent of GDP in 2018, making it one of the world's most indebted countries.