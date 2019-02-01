Lebanon Appoints Four Women Ministers, Khairallah Changes Ministry Name

In an unprecedented move in Lebanon’s history, the newly formed 30-minister government that saw the light after nine months of delay includes four women ministers, including at the head of the interior and energy ministries.

The line-up of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's new government was announced on Thursday.

The women who will take office are: Nada al-Bustani as Energy Minister, Raya al-Hassan as Interior Minister, Violet Khairallah as State Minister for Social and Economic Rehabilitation of Youth and Women, and May Chidiac as State Minister for Administrative Development Affairs.

Following contacts with Hariri, Khairallah later announced that she managed to modify her ministry's name to become "State Ministry for the Affairs of the Economic Enabling of Women and Youth."

She had told LBCI TV on Friday that the initial name of her ministry had provoked angry reactions in protest against the word “rehabilitation.”

Khairallah explained that her ministry will work to provide employment opportunities for young people and women, and would cooperate with the National Commission for Lebanese Women, mainly because she is a member.