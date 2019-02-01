Hariri Says He is 'Proud 'of New Female Ministers

One day after resolving the government formation gridlock, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he was proud of the women ministers that were named to allocate four ministries in the new government.

“I am proud of Lebanese women, proud of the four female ministers in the government, proud of the first female interior minister in the Arab world, proud of the future and proud of Lebanon," Hariri said via Twitter.

On Thursday, Lebanon announced a government line-up, ending an eight-month wait that had heightened fears of a major economic collapse.

The new line-up is to see four women take up office, including at the head of the interior and energy ministries.

The women who will take office are: Nada al-Bustani as Energy Minister, Raya al-Hassan as Interior Minister, Violet Khairallah as State Minister for Social and Economic Rehabilitation of Youth and Women, and May Chidiac as State Minister for Administrative Development Affairs.