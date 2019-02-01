STL Registrar Ends Working Visit to Lebanon

Special Tribunal for Lebanon Registrar Daryl Mundis has met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri on a working visit to Beirut this week, the STL said on Friday.

He also met with the Prosecutor General Samir Hammoud and members of the diplomatic community.

“This mission is part of regular visits the Registrar undertakes to update the Lebanese officials on the work of the Tribunal,” the court said in a statement.

The Registrar is responsible for all aspects of the STL's administration including the budget, fundraising, human resources and providing security. His responsibilities also include court management, oversight of the Victims’ Participation Unit, witness protection and language services.