Karami: I Honestly Don't Know How Minister Bassil Does His Counting

MP Faisal Karami of the Consultative Gathering on Friday hit out anew at Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil over the latter's announcement that his bloc has “more than 11” ministers in the new government.

“I honestly don't know how Minister Bassil does his counting,” Karami said in response to a reporter's question.

He also denied the presence of disputes among the Gathering's members.

Reciting a statement issued after the Gathering's weekly meeting, Karami said: “Minister Hassan Mrad has openly declared and today he declares again that he will exclusively represent the Gathering in the government.”

“He will attend (the Gathering's) meetings and will vote (in cabinet) based on the decision of its members,” the statement added.

“We value the decision of the president of the republic who insisted on respecting the results of the parliamentary elections in representing all components of parliament,” the statement said, adding that “it would be logical for Minister Mrad to cooperate with the President and take part in the Strong Lebanon bloc as the representative of the Consultative Gathering,” the statement said.

The issue of representing the Hizbullah-backed Consultative Gathering, a grouping of six Sunni MPs, had delayed the formation of the government for around four months. Previous disagreements over Christian and Druze representation had also hindered the formation process before being eventually resolved.