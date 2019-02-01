U.S. Urges Govt. to Ensure Some Ministries Don't 'Provide Support to Hizbullah'

The United States said Friday that it “welcomes” Lebanon's announcement of the formation of a cabinet as it urged the new government to ensure the resources and services of Hizbullah-held ministries “do not provide support” to the Iran-backed party.

Congratulating President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri on “this historic occasion,” the U.S. State Department commended Lebanese leaders for “working collectively to overcome the political obstacles that prolonged this process.”

“We look forward to engaging with the new Lebanese government to strengthen further our bilateral relationship. In this regard, the Secretary (of State Mike Pompeo) looks forward to traveling to Lebanon,” the Department added in a statement.

It however announced that it is “concerned that Hizbullah, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, will continue to occupy ministerial positions and was allowed to name the Minister of Public Health.”

“We call on the new government to ensure the resources and services of these ministries do not provide support to Hizbullah,” the State Department urged.

And calling on all parties in the new government to “uphold Lebanon's policy of disassociation from regional conflicts and its international obligations, including those contained in U.N. Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) 1559 and 1701,” the Dept. welcomed Lebanese leaders’ “recent statements committing to abide by UNSCR 1701” and said it appreciates “their recent efforts to avoid escalating tensions along the Blue Line.”

Separately, the Department hoped Lebanon’s new government will “take urgent action to implement meaningful measures necessary to improve Lebanon’s difficult economic situation.”

It also reiterated that the United States “reaffirms its strong support for Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty and will continue to stand with the Government of Lebanon and the Lebanese people as they build a stable and prosperous future.”

The health portfolio makes it difficult for donors to avoid Hizbullah, which is under multiple U.S. sanctions.

A donor meeting in Paris last year pledged $11 billion in low-interest loans and aid for Lebanon, hoping to avert disaster amid political and economic instability and the influx of 1.5 million refugees from neighboring Syria.

Hizbullah is allied with President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, where Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes on the group and its regional backer Iran.

But Hizbullah is also a major political party within Lebanon, which has a complex political system designed to ensure representation for all religious factions.