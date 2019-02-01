Berri Says No One Has 11-Minister Veto Power in Govt.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced Friday that “no one has 11 ministers” in the new government.

“There are names who enjoy confidence and good reputation and no one has 11 ministers,” Berri told LBCI television, referring to the so-called one-third-plus-one veto power that requires any camp to have at least 11 ministerial seats.

“The obstacles that delayed the government's formation were domestic and did not manage to change anything in it,” the Speaker added.

“There is no need anymore for the legislative session that I was intending to call for and in parliament we have finalized 5/6 of the laws required by the CEDRE conference,” Berri went on to say.

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil had announced Thursday that his bloc has “more than 11” ministers in the new government.