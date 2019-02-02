Berri: Policy Statement Should Be Devised in a Week

Speaker Nabih Berri revealed on Saturday that devising the policy statement for the newly formed government will take “less than a week,” MTV station reported on Saturday.

Moreover, in remarks he made to his visitors earlier, Berri said Lebanon’s officials are keen on devising the policy statement in a few days, as he ruled out differences over the draft.

His remarks came as the newly formed government convenes on its first meeting at the Presidential Palace where a committee was formed draft the policy statement.