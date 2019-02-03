Netanyahu: Hizbullah Controls Lebanon Govt. and We’ll Foil Any Aggression
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Hizbullah is “in control of the Lebanese government,” three days after a new cabinet was formed in Beirut after nine months of deadlock.
“This means that Iran is controlling the Lebanese government,” Netanyahu stated in a meeting with a delegation comprised of foreign envoys to the U.N.
“Iran is seeking to occupy the Middle East, to destroy Israel and to seize other large parts of the world,” the Israeli premier warned, vowing that Israel “will foil any aggression coming from Lebanon, Syria or Iran itself.”
Hizbullah has three ministerial portfolios in the new government – health, sport and youth, and a state minister for parliament affairs.
The party and its allies, including President Michel Aoun and his Free Patriotic Movement, control 18 out of 30 seats in the new government.
Does anybody disagree with him?
Hezbollah not only controls the Lebanese government, but also the parliament, the army, and the presidency.
Haifa, Tel Aviv, even remote places like Eilat can be targeted in a real war between Lebanon and the zionists.
Israel succeeded in destroying Lebanons most important infrastructure in 2006, but they thought it would weaken Hezbollah or even annihilate it. It only seems to have made Hezbollah stronger, just as in Syria you all thought Hezbollah days are numbered, yet Israeli commanders said that nobody have battle veterancy like Hezbollah have now.
Which is why Israel have been reluctant to attack Lebanon directly, yes they have attacked in Syria, but Syria is already rubble and there isn't much left for the Jews to destroy.
Our crooks and terrorists are out of control, so if Israel can hold them accountable for their actions, I say yes go for it.