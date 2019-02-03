Netanyahu: Hizbullah Controls Lebanon Govt. and We’ll Foil Any Aggression

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Hizbullah is “in control of the Lebanese government,” three days after a new cabinet was formed in Beirut after nine months of deadlock.

“This means that Iran is controlling the Lebanese government,” Netanyahu stated in a meeting with a delegation comprised of foreign envoys to the U.N.

“Iran is seeking to occupy the Middle East, to destroy Israel and to seize other large parts of the world,” the Israeli premier warned, vowing that Israel “will foil any aggression coming from Lebanon, Syria or Iran itself.”

Hizbullah has three ministerial portfolios in the new government – health, sport and youth, and a state minister for parliament affairs.

The party and its allies, including President Michel Aoun and his Free Patriotic Movement, control 18 out of 30 seats in the new government.