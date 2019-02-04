Jumblat Says ‘Greediness, Money, Power’ Have Blinded Some

Jumblat Says ‘Greediness, Money, Power’ Have Blinded Someإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat criticized the new government’s plans to borrow billions of dollars for public investment, as he accused government members --without naming anyone--of “greediness.”
“The first item included in the draft government policy statement is public investment, which calls for borrowing $17 billion dollars. It was enough for this item to top the priorities (of the new government) for us to realize what abyss we are heading to, and how greedy they have become,” said Jumblat in a tweet.
“They are blinded by money and governance,” added the PSP leader without naming anyone.
Soon after the government was formed last week, Jumblat was reportedly quick to take the “train of opposition.”
On Sunday, Jumblat fired series of criticisms against Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, ISF chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman and new state minister for refugee affairs, Saleh al-Gharib.
Jumblat has stressed the need to abide by the Taef Accord, arguing that it has been violated on numerous occasions.
This is all for public consumption. You cannot be in the opposition and be represented in the government at the same time. What a joke!
Is this corrupt warlord telling us this is the first he has heard of the CEDRE conference and the intent to borrow $17 billion? Junblatt is opening his trap because one corrupt officer of his sect was arrested. He fights corruption via Twitter and in press conferences only.
أمر مفوض الحكومة لدى المحكمة العسكرية القاضي بيتر جرمانوس، بترك المراقب الجمركي نادر أبي نادر رهن التحقيق، بعد انتهاء التحقيقات الأولية التي أجريت معه في موضوع التضارب الذي وقع بين العناصر الأمنية داخل حرم مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي.
وقرر احالته على مكتب مكافحة الجرائم المالية بعد ان ضبط بحوزته مبلغ نقدي كبير قدره 4500 دولار وثلاثة ملايين و500 الف ليرة لبنانية، وتوفر شبهة تدور حول قيام موظفين في المطار بشراء بضائع من المنطقة الحرة وبيعها في السوق المحلي.
Justin:
The corruption in the customs and security agencies at the airport and port is beyond imagination. A relative of mine from the south was through Berri's influence given a job in the customs at the airport. He brags about making not less than $30,000 per month. He sells duty free cigarettes, cigars, perfumes at duty free prices plus a margin. You go to his house and his wife is the salesperson for whatever your heart desires. BTW, this type of corruption is not prevalent in one sect or religion. They are all corrupt.
Unearned customs revenue in Lebanon (Port and Airport) is estimated and $1.8 billion per annum. That is how much corruption at these two facilities is costing the treasury per year.