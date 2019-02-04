Jumblat Says ‘Greediness, Money, Power’ Have Blinded Some

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat criticized the new government’s plans to borrow billions of dollars for public investment, as he accused government members --without naming anyone--of “greediness.”

“The first item included in the draft government policy statement is public investment, which calls for borrowing $17 billion dollars. It was enough for this item to top the priorities (of the new government) for us to realize what abyss we are heading to, and how greedy they have become,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

“They are blinded by money and governance,” added the PSP leader without naming anyone.

Soon after the government was formed last week, Jumblat was reportedly quick to take the “train of opposition.”

On Sunday, Jumblat fired series of criticisms against Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, ISF chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman and new state minister for refugee affairs, Saleh al-Gharib.

Jumblat has stressed the need to abide by the Taef Accord, arguing that it has been violated on numerous occasions.