France Recognizes Guaido as Acting President of Venezuela, Says Macron
France on Monday joined a handful of other European countries in recognising Venezuela's opposition chief Juan Guaido as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro rejected their ultimatum to organise new presidential elections.
"Venezuelans have the right to express themselves freely and democratically. France recognises @jguaido as 'acting president' to implement an electoral process," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in both French and Spanish.
