Bassil Says Jumblat Seeking to Obstruct Government's Work

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Monday hit out at Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat, accusing him of seeking to obstruct the new government's work.

“The disturbance attempts started before the start of the government's work,” Bassil said.

“Today we are at the beginning of a new phase in which we should give a chance to the country and the government. The time for work has come and a lot of parties seem to be annoyed,” Bassil added, apparently referring to Jumblat.

Commenting on Jumblat's stance over the suspension of Internal Security Forces officer Colonel Wael Malaeb, the FPM chief said: “If every time a corrupt official is prosecuted the issue will be depicted as an attack on a sect and its leader, this means that accountability will not target any corrupt official.”

“Corruption has no sect and there should be two sects: the sect of corrupts and the sect of upright people,” Bassil added.

“It is unacceptable to face political protections whenever we want to hold someone accountable,” the FPM chief went on to say, wondering if it is “required that we stay as we are until the collapse of the country.”

Referring to Malaeb and the officers who were suspended with him, Bassil added: “The officers gang that you are hearing about comprises Druze, Shiites, Sunnis, Maronites, Greek Orthodoxs and all sects, so why don't they all enter prison?”

“Why is the issue being depicted as being targeted against a certain party while it is comprise of everybody?”

Bassil's remarks come in response to statements voiced by Jumblat on Sunday.

“We have noticed unilateralism in the formation of the government as if the premiership was nearly absent and as if Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil has laid out the broad lines of the cabinet’s policy statement and the upcoming period. This violates the Taef Accord and is tantamount to playing with fire,” Jumblat said.

As for the case of Malaeb, Jumblat stressed that he supports the enforcement of the law but urged ISF chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman to “eradicate all corruption at his directorate” and to ensure a “transparent probe” in the case of Malaeb and his colleagues.

“And if he has the ability, he should rein in the major scandals at Beirut’s airport, where perhaps there are regional balances,” Jumblat added.