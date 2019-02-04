Jumblat to Hariri and Bassil: 'The State is Not Your Property'

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Monday lashed out anew at Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.

“His Majesty is in a hurry and he gets angry quickly. An advice to you and to your colleague in power -- if we don't want to say your partner: things cannot be run this way,” Jumblat tweeted.

“No, the state is not your property and you don't have a book of terms to outsource it as mentioned in the draft policy statement. The thing more important than the CEDRE conference is to pinpoint the sources of public money waste and smuggling and to reject any hike in electricity fees,” he added.

“For example, you can recover 40/100 of the wasted funds,” the PSP leader went on to say.

Both Hariri and Bassil had blasted Jumblat in recent hours after he accused them of hegemony, unilateralism and disregard for the Taef Accord.