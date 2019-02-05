Jumblat: Rehabilitation of Prisons Must Be Included in Policy Statement

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat said the issue of rehabilitation of Lebanon’s prisons must be included in the government policy statement.

“I don’t think it would be considered wrong to include an article in the policy statement having to do with rehabilitation of prisons, and the construction of new ones,”said Jumblat in a tweet.

On Monday, the ministerial panel drafting the new cabinet's policy statement held its first meeting.

According to Information Minister Jamal al-Jarrah, the statement could be finalized on Tuesday.

Detention conditions in Lebanon’s prisons are very hard in light of poor ventilation, overcrowded cells and limited drinking water and medical care.

An example is Roumieh prison which is the largest and most notorious Lebanese prison located in Roumieh, Matn district. It was designed to hold 1050 inmates, but currently holds way above its capacity.