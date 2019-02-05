PSP Boosts Ties with 'Allies' amid Standoff with Hariri

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat is seeking to strengthen his relations with his “allies” amid an unprecedented confrontation between him and Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a media report said.

“Jumblat intends to enhance his ties with the Marada Movement and the Lebanese Forces and he has already started moves in this regard,” political sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Tuesday.

“He dispatched MP Marwan Hamadeh and Minister Akram Shehayyeb to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Sunday and on Monday he sent Shehayyeb to meet with Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea to put them in the picture of the stances he took after the government's formation,” the sources said.

And as the supposed allies remained silent on Jumblat's second day of bickering with Hariri, the political sources said they expect support for Jumblat from Berri, whereas Marada and the LF would only back the PSP leader on the electricity file.