Concrete Blocks Outside Interior Ministry Removed

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 February 2019, 14:07
Cement blocks, barbed wire and explosives detection equipment that were placed at the entrance of the Interior Ministry, narrowing a Hamra street in Beirut’s neighborhood, were removed on Tuesday.

Media office of outgoing Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, said in a statement that he requested related security officials at the ministry to remove the blocks that were initially placed for “security reasons.”

The statement said that Mashnouq had been working on a file related to counter-terrorism, which put his life in danger. “The reasons exist no more,” it said.

Mashnouq will hand over the Interior Ministry to Rayya Hassan on Wednesday.

According to al-Jadeed TV channel, Hassan has first taken the decision on Monday morning.

According to a statement reportedly released by her media office, she was planning on announcing it on Wednesday.

Thumb justice 05 February 2019, 14:15

It was Raya Al Hassan who ordered their removal and not that useless narcissist.

Thumb whyaskwhy 05 February 2019, 18:01

Calling that primadona a Narcissist is putting it kindly. He will not be missed for one second! what a looser who took advantage of his contacts and did nothing for Lebanon.

Thumb s.o.s 05 February 2019, 18:58

Mashnouq #fuera finally !

