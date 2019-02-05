Concrete Blocks Outside Interior Ministry Removed

Cement blocks, barbed wire and explosives detection equipment that were placed at the entrance of the Interior Ministry, narrowing a Hamra street in Beirut’s neighborhood, were removed on Tuesday.

Media office of outgoing Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, said in a statement that he requested related security officials at the ministry to remove the blocks that were initially placed for “security reasons.”

The statement said that Mashnouq had been working on a file related to counter-terrorism, which put his life in danger. “The reasons exist no more,” it said.

Mashnouq will hand over the Interior Ministry to Rayya Hassan on Wednesday.

According to al-Jadeed TV channel, Hassan has first taken the decision on Monday morning.

According to a statement reportedly released by her media office, she was planning on announcing it on Wednesday.