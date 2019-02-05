Ziad Itani Interrogated over Suit Filed by al-Hajj's Husband

Theater actor Ziad Itani was interrogated Tuesday by the Bureau for Combating Cyber Crime of the Internal Security Forces over a lawsuit filed against him by the lawyer Ziad Hbeish, the husband of suspended ISF officer Suzanne al-Hajj.

Hbeish filed the libel and defamation lawsuit after Itani posted tweets mentioning him and his wife, the National News Agency

Itani was freed after deleting all tweets targeting Hbeish and al-Hajj and after signing a pledge not to mention them in the future under penalty of being prosecuted for “violating a judicial ruling,” NNA added.

Al-Hajj is being tried by the Military Court on charges of framing Itani in a spying for Israel case which had landed him in prison for several months.

Al-Hajj was also detained for several months before being conditionally released following a motion from her defense team. Her trial is still ongoing.

The ISF's disciplinary council for its part issued a decree sending al-Hajj to retirement but the decision was suspended after she filed an appeal.

According to media reports, al-Hajj had asked a hacker, Elie Ghabash, to fabricate a case against Itani to take revenge on him for posting a screenshot of a 'like' she had placed on a tweet by controversial TV director Charbel Khalil.

The 'like' cost al-Hajj her job as head of the ISF anti-cybercrime unit.

In the 2017 tweet, Khalil had quipped that “Saudi women are only allowed to drive if the car is booby-trapped.”