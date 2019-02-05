Strong Lebanon, Mustaqbal Urge End to War of Words

Two major parliamentary blocs on Tuesday urged an end to an escalating war of words between several political parties that followed the formation of the new government.

“We are open towards everyone with positivity, not with the exchange of tirades, and our battle today is a battle for productivity for the sake of all Lebanese,” MP Ibrahim Kanaan said after the weekly meeting of the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc.

“We will extend our hand to all forces and we will support any project that is beneficial, good and constructive for Lebanon and the Lebanese,” Kanaan added.

“There is better respect for the National Pact and real partnership in the government, but what's important is making achievements,” the MP went on to say.

He added: “On the eve of the anniversary of the Mar Mikhail Agreement (with Hizbullah), we have proved that we carry the intention of reaching agreements with all forces with whom we seek to protect the country and we reiterate adherence to all the agreements we have made.”

Al-Mustaqbal bloc for its part stressed the importance of “solidarity” among the government's components amid “this critical juncture in the history of the country and the region.”

It accordingly called on all “council of ministers partners” to “abide by the requirements of this solidarity” and to “put an end to political and media confrontations that are harmful to the public interest and to the domestic and foreign confidence in the state.”

Progressive Socialist Party chief ex-MP had lashed out in recent days at both Prime Minister Saad Hariri and FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil.

“The state is not your property,” he told them in a tweet on Monday.

“We have noticed unilateralism in the formation of the government as if the premiership was nearly absent and as if Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil has laid out the broad lines of the cabinet’s policy statement and the upcoming period. This violates the Taef Accord and is tantamount to playing with fire,” he said on Sunday.

Hariri and Bassil snapped back at Jumblat, accusing him of seeking to obstruct the government's work.