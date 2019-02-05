Waste Site behind Metn Foul Odors to be Closed This Month

A waste storage site behind the foul odors that have engulfed Northern Metn's coastal areas for the past months will be closed before the end of the month, the new environment minister said on Tuesday.

“According to a statement issued by the Council for Development and Reconstruction on 29/1/2019, these odors are caused by piles of garbage that had been temporarily stored in 2016 at the under-construction site of the Bourj Hammoud-Jdeideh landfill pending the completion of the landfill's cells,” a statement issued by the press office of Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati said.

“Efforts to move the waste started recently after sufficient space was created at the landfill's cells,” the statement added.

The garbage was “sprayed with the necessary substances to decrease the emissions and foul odors and this process is expected to be finalized before the end of the month,” the statement said.