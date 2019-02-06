Kouyoumjian: FPM’s Support for Hizbullah Enabled its Domination

Social Affairs Minister Richard Kouyoumjian, of the Lebanese Forces, said on Wednesday that the Free Patriotic Movement has since 2005 provided a “Christian cover” for Hizbullah which enabled its domination in Lebanon, adding that the time has come for the FPM to “lessen” that backing.

In remarks he made to VDL radio (93.3), Kouyoumjian said: “The claims that Hizbullah has won over Israel because of the FPM’s support is a questionable issue. The FPM has since 2005 provided a Christian cover for Hizbullah for further dominion at home. Hizbullah is resisting Israel with or without the FPM.

“It is time for the FPM to lessen that cover in order to impose its influence at home in favor of the State,” he added.

On remarks made by FPM chief Jebran Bassil on Tuesday that had it not been for Hizbullah, President Michel Aoun --FPM founder--would not have become president, Kouyoumjian said the Christians support for Aoun is what brought him to power.

“Had it not been for the Lebanese Forces’ support for Aoun, we would have been in a (presidential) vacuum until this very day,” he added.

The FPM and Hizbullah marked on Tuesday 13 years since the historic “memorandum of understanding” was signed between the two parties.