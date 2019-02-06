Mashnouq Says Acted on 'al-Hassan's Instructions' in Removing Blocks

Former interior minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq announced Wednesday that concrete blocks protecting the interior ministry were removed at the request of the new interior minister, Rayya al-Hassan.

“To answer everyone's question: I have implemented the instructions of Minister Rayya al-Hassan in the removal of the blocks,” Mashnouq said at a handover ceremony at the ministry.

The cement blocks which had obstructed the flow of traffic in Beirut's busy Sanayeh area were removed Tuesday after Mashnouq ordered their placement there in 2014 for security reasons.

The National News Agency and TV networks had reported Tuesday that the removal of the blocks took place at al-Hassan's request.

Mashnouq's press office for its part said Tuesday that the outgoing minister “asked security officials at the interior ministry to remove the cement blocks after the security reasons pertaining to the threats of the previous period and the anti-terrorism file ceased to exist.”