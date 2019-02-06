Nasrallah: Iran Can Give Army Air Defense, Solve Electricity Problem
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Wednesday that he is willing to ask Iran to provide the Lebanese Army with weapons and air defense systems, while noting that Tehran can “easily” solve Lebanon's chronic electricity problem.
“Will the Lebanese government dare to accept the Iranian proposals? Why should Lebanon remain afraid to cooperate with Iran?” Nasrallah said in a televised address marking the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic revolution.
“In the military field, wouldn't people make an uproar and accuse Hizbullah of dragging Lebanon into war should the party shoot down an Israeli aircraft attacking Lebanon? I'm a friend of Iran and I'm willing to bring the Lebanese Army air defense systems from Iran to confront Israel,” Nasrallah added, noting that he is also ready to talk to Tehran on supplying the army with any arms and equipment it needs.
Hizbullah's leader also said that it would be “very easy” for Iran to solve Lebanon's chronic electricity problem while noting that it can also make a “huge transformation” in Lebanon's pharmaceutical industry that would “help us slash the medical bill of the state and citizens.”
Nasrallah also admitted that his party is "affected by the sanctions” slapped on it by Washington, but vowed that it will "overcome the difficulties" through its "firmness, will and resolve."
Turning to the region, Nasrallah said that Iran won't be fighting alone in the event the United States launches a war against it.
"If America launches war on Iran, it will not be alone in the confrontation at all," he said.
"The resistance axis is stronger than ever and the U.S. will further withdraw from the region and Israel is heading towards more fear and panic," Nasrallah added.
The axis groups the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad, Shiite militias in Iraq, some Palestinian factions and Hizbullah.
Nasrallah also said that "claims that there are Israeli-Iranian or Saudi-Iranian wars or conflicts in the region are untrue.”
“This is an American war on the Islamic Republic of Iran that has been running since 1979 and Saudi Arabia and some Gulf countries are tools in this war," he added.
How do we get a copy of this memorable speech Naharnet? I would need to complete my up-todate collection of this bearded peace loving living god. Im guessing its speech number 48,576 but could be off a couple however I wonder if this is the new one that he promises to destroy the land of Canaanites and the Bani Hillal tribes of southern Algeria if Israel attacks Syria on a sunday twice in a leap year after the sabath?? I'm missing that one if anyone has it please post.
I prefer Jenifer !
Ma révolution porte ton nom
Ma révolution n'a qu'une seule façon
De tourner le monde
De le changer
Pour toi je ne cesserai jamais de marcher
Ma révolution porte ton nom
J'étais à peu près
Je suis exactement
La femme que j'espérais
Le coeur enfin vivant
Pour toi j'ai soulevé
Un amour de géant
J'ai fait ma guerre
Marqué la Terre
Je me suis battue
En ton nom j'ai crié
Sur les toits ma venue
Ma raison d'exister
Je t'aurais voulu
Depuis tellement d'années
Que le temps vienne
Je serais sienne...
&c.
لبنان القوي
الحاج وفيق صفا رئيس وحدة الارتباط والتنيسق في حزب الله: باسيل يعتبر نصرالله من القديسين وعون لا يستطيع إخفاء بريق عينيه في أي لقاء يجمعه بالسيّد. و نصرالله يعتبر خامنئي من القديسين ولا يستطيع إخفاء بريق عينيه والولاء الأعمى في أي لقاء يجمعه بالمرشد