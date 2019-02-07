Israel Briefly Detains Lebanese in Occupied Territories

A Lebanese national who entered the occupied territories of Palestine was reportedly caught by Israeli forces in the vicinity of the radar site in the heights of Shebaa Farms, LBCI TV channel reported on Thursday.

The man was identified as Omar Bahij Hakim from the Chouf area of Meshref, it added.

Later in the day, the State-run National News Agency said Israel has handed over the man to UNIFIL troops operating in southern Lebanon, through the Naqoura crossing.

The freed man was then handed over by the UNIFIL to the army's intelligence services.